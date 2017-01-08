Half-price entry to NERF Zone at Gulliver’s Kingdom this January

Parents with restless kids to entertain on cold and wet January weekends will be thankful for an indoor attraction at Gulliver’s Kingdom.

The Matlock Bath theme park’s NERF Zone is offering 50% discounts on tickets all month long. Children over six can practise their sharp-shooting skills. The officially licensed NERF Zone gives youngsters the perfect chance to test out their blasting skills in the target range under the tuition of a NERF warrior, then take to the combat zone in an exhilarating battle.

Dean Kimberley, Gulliver’s Director of Guest Services, said: “January can be a quiet month in many households with not much going on following the business of the festive season. Together with dull weather and post-Christmas budgeting, it can be a tricky time to keep children occupied.

“Our NERF Zone is the perfect antidote to the January blues! As an indoor attraction, the fun goes on whatever the weather and encourages kids to stay active while they perhaps can’t play outside.

“And with 50% off entry prices throughout January, mums and dads are happy too. It’s a win-win situation!”

Sessions must be booked online in advance - use code ACTIV50 to claim your 50% discount.

Check the Gulliver’s NERF Zone website for opening times: www.nerfzone.co.uk.