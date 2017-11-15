Haddon Hall hosts Christmas artisan market

Haddon Hall’s Christmas Artisan Market is back by popular demand this weekend, with more than 90 of the finest makers and artisans in attendance.

The markets will be open from November 17-19, from 10am to 5pm, with entry priced at only £5 for adults, while children go free. Last entry is at 4pm.

There will be a rich and varied array of artisans present over the weekend, selling everything from homemade produce to luxury items. Visitors to the market can expect local produce such as Derbyshire honey products from Dad’s Bees, real ales from Peak Ales and handmade fudge from the Pennylane Fudge Co, to custom art and design, including fine art from Mark Langley and Catriona Hall, incredible glass art by Juliet Forrest, and handmade jewellery by Justine Nettleton.

All of this comes alongside children’s literature and clothing, vintage furniture, homemade candles, skincare and much, much more.

Frances and Rose, the award-winning florist, will be back again for the entire weekend, as well as Birdsong Bakewell with their handmade

wreaths and The Thomas-Coles with beautiful handmade home fragrance products.

Jazz singer Miss K. Copeland will be entertaining visitors on Saturday and Sunday.