Goodies galore in The Snow Dragon

The Snow Dragon is a show which big kids and little kids of three years upwards will love.
Toe-tapping songs and lots of laughs are on the cards in this production by Tall Stories which tours to Derby Theatre from October 23 to 24.
Billy has everything a young goat could need – and more besides. On New Year’s Eve, he is looking forward to a visit of the legendary Snow Dragon, who will bring him even more goodies…
But when Billy bumps into some ravenous wolves in the forest, New Year’s Day seems a long way off.
How will Billy escape? And has he been naughty or nice?
To book tickets, call 01332 593939 or visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk
