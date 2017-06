Successful touring artist Dominic Kirwan will will draw on his back catalogue of 25 years when he performs in Chesterfield.

The Irish singer is at the Winding Wheel on June 16 where he will be belting out songs such as Noreen Bawn and Absent Friends and others which have helped him to become a household name.

Also on the bill is award-winning singer-songwriter Lisa Stanley.

Tickets £24.50. Contact 01246 345222 or visit www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk