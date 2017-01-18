Derbyshire actor’s professional debut in The Jungle Book

A classic tale of adventure, mischief and monkeys will be brought to life on stage.

Oddsocks Productions will present Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale The Jungle Book at Derby Guildhall Theatre from January 31 to February 4.

The Jungle Book tells the story of Mowgli and his friendships and foes amongst the leaves and life of the jungle. It’s a tale of ambition, trust and growing up.

Jora Singh, of Littleover, gives his debut professional performance as Mowgli. He said: ““I’m really looking forward to be working and touring with four amazing other actors who have such a wealth of experience, I feel really blessed to be working with them and have this job as my first job out of drama school.

“I’d only ever seen the original Disney film! My main memory was a small Indian child with not much clothing jumping around, swinging on trees and talking to animals!”

Jora, who did an MA at Guildford School of Acting after a three-year course entitled Performance for Stage and Screen at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “I feel really blessed to have this job as my first job out of drama school. I’m really looking forward to be working and touring with four amazing other actors who have such a wealth of experience,”

The Jungle Book guarantees an evening of laughter and mayhem as firm family favourites Oddsocks Productions give this iconic story the ‘Oddsocks spin’.

Oddsocks producer Elli Mackenzie who has adapted The Jungle Book for the stage in this three-month month tour, explains why Oddsocks chose to reimagine this timeless classic: “We think it’s very topical, there’s obviously been the new film out recently and it’s a story that connects all of the generations. People who have children or grandchildren may remember the original Disney film and their children may now have connected more strongly to this new version.”

Performances at Derby Guildhall from January 31 rto February 4 start at 7.30pm, Wednesday matinee at 1pm and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets from www.derbylive.co.uk or tel: 01332 255800