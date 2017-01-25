Dance show rolls back the years on pop culture

Celebrate seven decades of British pop culture in a fast-paced, laugh out loud dance performance/gameshow.

Blast from the Past is jam-packed with chart hits to remember, and fads and fashions to forget.

The show, at Glebe Field Centre, Crich, on Saturday, January 28, will take its audience on a glitzy, fun, and sometimes silly, journey through the music, TV and trends that have shaped British pop culture since the recorded music charts began in 1952.

Each year is celebrated with a dance inspired by a key event or trend that impacted life in British living rooms that year, and is accompanied by the top selling song from the year.

Toast England’s World Cup victory in 1966 to the accompaniment of Tom Jones singing Green, Green Grass of Home. Hark back to Charles and Diana’s wedding day in 1981, while Don’t You Want Me by The Human League plays.

In true British style, Blast From The Past invites audiences to team up and get stuck in with the fun, as the evening includes familiar rounds, brain teasers and challenges from iconic British TV game shows (such as Family Fortunes) - there will be prizes!

The show starts at 7.30pm and is brought to Crich by Spiltmilk Dance – one of the UK’s leading professional contemporary dance troupes - and is suitable for viewers aged ten years and over.

Advance tickets cost £10 (adult), £7 (16 years and under); on door tickets (if available) cost £12 (adult). £8.50 (aged 16 years and under).

To book, contact 01773 853260 or david@joylane.org.uk