Dad’s puppet helped autistic boy to talk again

At three years old, a chatty, little boy named Owen Suskind ceased to speak, disappearing into autism. Then one day, his father donned a puppet — Iago, the parrot from Aladdin — and asked “what’s it like to be you?” And poof! Owen replied, with dialogue from the movie.

Life, Animated is a documentary by Roger Ross Williams which interweaves classic Disney sequences with scenes from Owen’s life.

Watch the film at Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre on January 16 at 7.30pm.

For further details, contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk