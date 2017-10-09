Coronation Street actor’s great escape

He’s currently held prisoner in the basement of an empty house by evil Pat Phelan in Coronation Street,

But the actor who plays beleagured Andy Carver will be escaping to the rural surroundings of Derbyshire this month.

Oliver Farnworth will be switching the lights on at Crich Tramway Village’s Starlight Spectacular on Monday, October 23, at 7pm.

His first feature film, Love Type D, is due for release shortly.

Fun for all the family is guaranteed through the week, with lookalike characters from Harry Potter and Hermione on Monday and Tuesday to Superheroes such as Spiderman, Batman, Joker and Cat Woman lookalike actors on Thursday and ‘Starlight Wars’ on Friday and Saturday.

Children dressing in Super Heroes costumes will get free admission on Thursday, October 26.

Trams will run until 8pm on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and until 7pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will be Starlight themed buffets on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 4.30pm to 7pm. Pre-bookings are required by October 16 for these by calling 01773 854349.

On Saturday and Sunday there will be a craft market in the Exhibition Hall, so a great opportunity to purchase some gifts whilst enjoying the Century of Trams exhibition.

Visitors who have already purchased their tickets offering 12-month free return, may use their tickets for this event as many times as they wish, so it could prove to be a great value week to keep the children entertained during the school holiday.

For further details, download the leaflet on the website: www.tramway.co.uk or call: 01773 854321.