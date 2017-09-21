Canadian comedienne tops Spotlight show

Canadian funny girl Allyson June Smith, multiple award nominee for best female stand-up, headlines a night of mirth in Chesterfield.

She brings her sassy blend of in-your-face stand-up and hilariously insightful commentary to the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Thursday, September 28.

Her credits include her own hour-long Comedy Now special, CBC Radio’s hit show The Debaters and Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival.

One-liner aces Danny Sutliffe and Daniel Triscott are the support acts for the Chesterfield show which is staged by Spotlight Theatre Company.

Tickets £11.50 (advance), £13.50 (door), £8.50 (students), £10.50 (groups of ten). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk