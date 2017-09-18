Brush strokes could win you £15,000

Artists in Derbyshire are being challenged to show their artistic skills with the chance to win up to £15,000 and a gold medal.

They could also see their paintings hung in London’s world-famous Mall Galleries.

Unlike many other contemporary art competitions, the Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize is for representational art – art that seeks to capture the real world.

Now in its thirteenth year, the competition is one of the most prestigious awards for artists in the UK, offering total prize money of £30,000, including a first prize of £15,000, second prize of £4,000 alongside the newly introduced People’s Prize worth £2,000.

Young artists aged 25 or under can compete for the Young Artist Award of £4,000. This is a coveted prize that aims to promote support fresh new talent. For the fourth year running, the competition is also offering the Brian Botting Prize of £5,000 which will be awarded to an artist aged 30 or under for an outstanding representation of the human figure.

Christopher Green, winner of the 2017 Lynn Painter-Stainers prize, urged artists to take up the challenge. He said: “Do enter the competition, it’s really something to work towards. I entered many times before I won.

“Winning the Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize has been the high point of my work so far. I’ve been very busy since the announcement.”

People’s Prize winner 2017, Kieran Nash, 22, said: “After winning the prize, my painting View from Tate Modern was accepted for the Bath Society of Artists annual exhibition and was featured in the media. I also gained many more connections in the art world.”

The competition is open to any artist resident in the UK painting or drawing works of representational or figurative art and over 18-years-old. Both amateur artists and professionals can submit up to four pieces of work.

Prize judge Daphne Todd, leading artist and judge on BBC1’s The Big Painting Challenge, said: “The Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize celebrates the very best of British representational art and acts as a show case to the rest of the world. It’s all about the way in which our artists see the real world and capture it.”

Around 100 entries will be selected for display in London’s famous Mall Galleries from March 5-17. Winners will be announced on March 5.

The deadline for entry is Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

For further details and to enter online visit www.lynnpainterstainersprize.org.uk