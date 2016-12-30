VIDEO: Strictly Come Dancing champion Pasha tours new show

Winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2014, Pasha Kovalev, is touring his new show to Chesterfield.

Entitled Let’s Dance The Night Away, the production will feature breathtaking choreography, sensational music and stunning costumes.

Anja Garnis will be special guest and young students from The Lisa Gail Theatre School will be performing two routines with Pasha when the show comes to the Winding Wheel on April 18.

Book your tickets before December 31 for an opportunity to take part in a question and answer session with Pasha.

Tickets £26. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk