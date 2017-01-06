Time for dance duo to swing into action

Anton and Erin - Swing Time is coming to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall, on Sunday, February 5, at 3pm.

Two of the most popular professional dancers in the history of smash hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing are back with their latest live offering.

In Anton and Erin: Swing Time, join the nation’s favourite ballroom couple - Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag - when they return.

Featuring dazzling new choreography, sparkling costumes and a sensational show band performing timeless music, you can enjoy I Got Rhythm, Moondance, Le Jazz Hot, Strike Up The Band, I’ve Got The World On A String, I Could Have Danced All Night and more. Joining the pair will be conductor Richard Balcombe, star vocalist Lance Ellington, six world class ensemble dancers, plus the full 25-piece Manchester Concert Orchestra.

Photo by Gregory Michael King