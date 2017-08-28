Star Trek on the big screen at QUAD

The Robots film season at QUAD in Derby continues with screenings of Star Trek: First Contact.

The film was released in 1996. The arch-enemy of the crew of the Enterprise go back in time to assimilate the human race. It’s up to the crew to save them - and help with a pesky warp drive problem.

Star Trek: First Contact (PG) screens in QUAD on September 1 and 2.

For more details, go to www.derbyquad.co.uk