Radio Two star Jeremy is among speakers at Book Weekend in Buxton

World leaders are out of tune with the people – and the old aren’t listening to the young any more, BBC Radio Two talk show host Jeremy Vine will argue when he speaks at Buxton International Festival’s Book Weekend.

He will be in town on November 25 to talk about his book, What I Learnt: What My Listeners Say – and Why We Should Take Notice, a state-of-the-nation update inspired by the show reaching a milestone of 25,000 calls since it went on air in 2003.

His callers have included a patient abandoned in the back of a burning ambulance, a British trapeze artist banned from Belgian circuses for a wardrobe malfunction and a farmer on how to cull rabbits with a flamethrower.

They have also spoken about heart-breaking examples of heroism and personal tragedy – but most importantly, they’ve all been real people.

And being real is what counts, says Jeremy, who points out that Donald Trump’s victory and Britain leaving the EU were not supposed to happen – until the people spoke.

“Trump has become a fact and Brexit is also a fact,” he said. “And it is providing a lot employment for journalists and people like me to explain it.

“All around the world there is this sense of people saying we are not happy and we want change – and they have the power to do it,” said Jeremy, who also talks about fatherhood, cancer and the parts of his body which suffered most during his time on Strictly Come Dancing.

“The main lesson I take from Radio 2 is what is powerful is real. We long for that famously rare thing – authenticity. Putting aside which candidate you wanted to be American President, which candidate was most real? Who was most raw? Who was the least political? And who won?

“Put on air, my listeners confirm that they are also the opposite of political,” said Jeremy. “There is something about the radio and conversation that is quite precious.”

But while people talk to him, are they listening to each other? Jeremy has identified a growing chasm between the Baby Boomer generation who think the young are feckless and in too much debt, and their children who believe their parents have spent their inheritance on the sort of pensions and homes they will never be able to afford – while destroying the planet along the way.

“There is quite a sense among older people that they have a right to speak out, and that younger people have got a lot to complain about,” he said.

Where the nation really comes together is watching Strictly, and perhaps that’s because despite the glitter and sequins, the on-air support and friendship between the competitors was completely real, Jeremy insists.

“You are all out of your depth, but you aren’t hoping somebody else’s dance is a disaster,” he said.

“The programme is not judging you on what you do. It is judging you on who you are.”

And that, says Jeremy, is the real lesson.

