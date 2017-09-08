Have the time of your life at this dance show

Dancers will be interpreting the music of the iconic movie, Dirty Dancing, in a colourful show which is heading for Derbyshire.

An Evening of Dirty Dancing: The Tribute Show shimmies its way into Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on September 15.

Musical theatre stalwart Julian Essex-Spurrier heads the production having played leads in Saturday Night Fever and The Rocky Horror Show. He is joined by West End regular Lucy Jane Adcock.

Tickets cost £22.50 and £20.50. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk