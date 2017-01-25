Family-friendly Lego event at QUAD

Lego Configurations with Will Hurt is a free family-friendly event based around an exhibition in QUAD corridor spaces at the Derby-based arts centre.

Digital artist Will Hurt will lead the event for all ages, designing digital configurations using Lego.

The Lego creations added to a running abstract geometric animation. Lego Configurations with Will Hurt takes place in QUAD on Saturday, January 28, from 10.30am to 4pm. It is a free drop-in workshop, there is no need to book.

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons