Derbyshire singles being sought to take part in audition for Channel 4’s Naked Attraction

Channel 4’s Naked Attraction is back for a brand new series and is looking for Derbyshire’s bravest singles to apply.

The casting team will be holding auditions in January and February so apply now for your chance to be invited to an audition.

Applicants must be over the age of 18 but apart from that, there are no limits on who can apply.

For an application form, simply send an email with your name, age, phone number, where you’re from and a recent photo of yourself to nakedattraction@studiolambert.com.

Alternatively, leave a voicemail with the same info at 0203 040 6873.

Or if you’re keen to be on TV but you’ve already found your perfect partner, Don’t Tell the Bride is also looking for Derbyshire couples. Find out more here.