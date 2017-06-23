Derbyshire artist’s work goes on display at museum

Derby Museums is thrilled to be hosting an exhibition celebrating the work of artist, Liam Sharp.

The exhibition, Judge Dredd to Wonder Woman – The Work of Liam Sharp, opens on Saturday, June 24, at Derby Museum and Art Gallery.

Liam Sharp is a Derby-born writer and artist who is best known for his highly-detailed comic work. His latest series, drawing Wonder Woman for DC, has seen Liam receive worldwide acclaim.

Judge Dredd to Wonder Woman – The Work of Liam Sharp charts his 30-year career in comics, illustrating household names like Judge Dredd, the Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man and iconic DC characters such as Superman and now Wonder Woman, as well as writing and illustrating his own unique creations. It will comprise of artwork, comic books and many well-known characters.

Liam Sharp explained: “Most importantly, for me this exhibit vindicates the trust my parents had in me. They knew, from when I was maybe six years old, that I wanted to draw comics, and they supported that at a time when none of us had any idea how, or even if, such a career was possible. So, this is for them really.” Derby Museums are celebrating a season of drawing and creativity this summer. Alongside Liam Sharp’s exhibition, Finding Lines – a celebration of drawing and mark making opens on Saturday 15 July as well as a programme of activities celebrating mark making and drawing, including tours, talks and family activity days.

Jonathan Wallis, head of museums at Derby Museums said: “I’m thrilled that Liam’s work will be on display at the Museum and Art Gallery this summer. Liam is a fantastic example of a hard-working local lad that has gone on to achieve tremendous things. As well as celebrating this achievement with Liam through the show, I’m hoping that those young people visiting become inspired by Liam’s hard work and humble beginnings.”

Liam is also the co-founder of the award-winning progressive digital storytelling company Madefire, taking words and pictures and bringing them alive with sound and motion. Madefire recently produced the world’s first virtual reality comics experience.

Liam Sharp added: “All preconceptions aside, comics are movies you read. They are a narrative form of words and images, and - like any medium - they can be high art, low-brow pulp, and everything in-between. I’m thrilled that Derby Museums is showcasing this fine and versatile medium in their season of drawing exhibits.”

As part of the exhibition programme, Derby Museums will be hosting an In Conversation event with Liam Sharp and the UK’s Comic Laureate, Charlie Adlard. The event will take place on Thursday 29 June from 5-8pm. For more information, go to the Derby Museums website.

The exhibition will be shown at Derby Museum & Art Gallery from June 24 to September 3, open Tuesday–Saturday 10am–5pm and Sunday 12pm–4pm.

This exhibition would not have been possible without the support of DC Entertainment.

Photo credit: Image: ™ & © DC Comics