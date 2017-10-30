Craft event Lustre returns to Nottingham venue this weekend

Lustre, the leading UK craft market, returns to Nottingham Lakeside Arts on Saturday and Sunday, November 4-5.

This year’s makers again include a mix of first-time exhibitors and returning favourites.

However, new for this year is representation of the Crafts Council’s Hothouse – an exciting initiative supporting talented makers at the start of their career; and the Young Meteors gallery, showcasing some of the most cutting-edge work produced by recent UK graduates.

A must for the style and design conscious seeking a unique Christmas gift or treat, Lustre is one of the highest quality craft events in the UK and the largest and most prestigious event of its kind in the East Midlands.

During this special weekend, visitors to the University of Nottingham’s Lakeside Arts will find over 80 of the country’s finest contemporary craft makers, selling everything from artisan jewellery and bags to ceramics, glass and tableware. Each maker has been specially selected for the quality and uniqueness of their craft, and each one will be on hand to talk about the ideas and techniques behind their work.

Lesley Beale, craft co-ordinator at Nottingham Lakeside Arts, said: “We have such a great array of talent again this year, so I’m really looking forward to the start of November.

“I am always especially excited to see the work of the Young Meteors, my selection of newly graduated makers from around the country that hopefully will be the established makers of the future.”

Lesley added: “Yet again we will be showcasing some amazing home-grown talent. Recently graduated from Nottingham Trent University, Nigel Eagle makes beautiful porcelain vessels focusing on shape and colour and Emma Lycett creates hand-built objects and vessels informed by a sense of space and environment. From slightly further afield we welcome Angie Packer, a De Montfort University in Leicester graduate, who works with glass and metal to create fluid and expressive forms.”

Entry for this year’s Lustre is £5 (concessions £4, under 16s free), which allows visitors to come back as many times as they like over the weekend.