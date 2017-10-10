Acclaimed dance show makes swift return to city

Humanhood’s first full-length piece ZERO will come to Déda in Derby on Thursday, October 12, as part of its UK tour.

Following Humanhood’s successful performance of NOMADIS last month at the Cathedral Green at Festé, Derby’s annual outdoor arts festival, the company will return to Derby with their first full-length duet this Thursday.

ZERO, which has been researched and developed over a year, draws from a range of influences including conversations with professors of physics and astrophysics, and spiritual breathing and movements techniques used in Eastern Philosophy.

Hypnotic and dreamlike, ZERO has been commended for its manner of engaging audiences through light and sound, along with the strong physical connection between the two performers.

Internationally recognized, a fifteen-minute extract of the piece won first prize at the 2016 Madrid International Choreography Competition.

As Déda associate artists, Humanhood will work with third year students of the University of Derby Dance BA (Hons) for a second year to share their experience and help the students expand their practice.

Founded in 2015 by artistic directors Rudi Cole and Julia Robert, Humanhood has grown to perform at international platforms through the support of Midlands’ organisations including Déda, Dance Xchange, University of Birmingham and MAC Birmingham.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience this spiritual and tribal dance and get transported into a dream-like world of imagination and beauty.

Phil Hargreaves, creative producer at Déda, said: “Humanhood joined the Déda Associate Artists programme in January 2017 and it has been a wonderful pleasure to work with such creative talent from our very own region!

“Since January Humanhood have worked with Déda’s BA Hons Dance programme, performed the internationally acclaimed production NOMADIS during Festé as well as across Europe and created Zero, which comes to Derby next week following a string of international appearances and numerous international awards.

“I am honoured that Déda is able to support such raw regional talent, and provide the tools, resources and support to enable them to achieve international success. This is not to be missed!”

Audiences can catch ZERO this Thursday, 7.30pm, at Déda. Tickets are £12 (£10 concession) and can be purchased at www.deda.uk.com or via the box office on 01332 370911. ZERO contains partial nudity and is for ages 11-plus.

Photo credit: Donata Kukyte