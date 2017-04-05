Alfreton church hosts new play for Easter

A new costume drama for Easter, “Veronica”, is being presented at Alfreton Wesley Church on April 12 and 13.

It tells the traditional story of how a woman stepped from the crowd to wipe the mud and sweat from Jesus’s face as he stumbled on his way to his crucifixion – only to find the image of Christ’s face miraculously imprinted on her veil.

Mixing drama and humour, the play seeks to portray the background to her saintly gesture.

The evening will also include seasonal music and will close with Holy Communion.

Admission is free and there will be a collection for the East Africa Famine Appeal.

For more details, ring David Hopkinson on 01773 833627.