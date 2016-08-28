Win Sooty trio puppets and show tickets

Izzy, wizzy, Sooty is getting busy conjuring up a fantastic treat for all the family.

The lovable puppet and pals Sweep, Soo and CITV’s Richard Cadell will bring a magic show to Buxton Opera House on the morning of September 10.

The show includes Mel Harvey and his singalong session, magician Tim Bat and twinkle-toed magic man Dion Van Rijt.

That night the International Stars of Magic and Variety will light up the Opera House at 7.30pm. American magician David Kaplan will bring together illusion, juggling and comedy, there will be a magic laser show by Visualize, illusion fom Hungarian act Veres and Alana from Germany will make you wonder just how many hands does she have.

The shows are part of the 80th British Ring Annual Magic Convention.

Tickets for Sooty and Friends Magic Show are £12 (adult), £9 (child) and £28-£38 (family). Tickets for International Stars of Magic and Variety are priced £18.50-£20.50 with £3 off for children.

We have Sooty, Sweep and Soo puppets to give away and four tickets for their show on September 10 at 10.30am.

Tell us who originally created Sooty. Email your answer with contact details, marking Sooty in subject line to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk. Entries close on September 5.