Passionate opera Carmen lights up Chesterfield stage

Love, treachery, passion and betrayal, Carmen has it all.

The opera tells the story of the downfall of Don José, a soldier who is seduced by Carmen, free-spirited femme fatale. José abandons his childhood sweetheart and deserts from his military duties, yet loses Carmen’s love to the toreador Escamillo.

The opera’s music has been widely acclaimed for its brilliance of melody, harmony, atmosphere and orchestration and for the skill with which Bizet represented, musically, the emotions and suffering of his characters.

A highlight of Carmen is The Toreador’s Song, one of the best known arias in opera.

Carmen will be staged at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on September 19, by The Russian State Opera who promise exquisite singing and colourful costumes. The singers will be accompanied by a 30-strong orchestra.

Tickets £32.50 and £30.50 (concessions). Contact 01246 345222 or www. chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk