Your luck is in with this production

Derby Youth Musical Theatre members will be at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre from September 21-24 in a production of Guys And Dolls.

Following their highly acclaimed production of Phantom of the Opera, DYMT return with this highly popular musical set amongst New York gangsters, gamblers and nightclub singers, performed by a talented cast from all over the county.

The show features a classic Frank Loesser score including Sit Down You’re Rocking The Boat and Luck Be A Lady Tonight.

Tickets to see the show are £14 (concessions £12) and are available by calling the box office on 01332 255800.

