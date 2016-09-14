Win tickets to see Dave Spikey’s live show

Multi award-winning comedian Dave Spikey will be taking his highly acclaimed Punchlines tour to New Mills this month - and you could win tickets to see him.

In a career spanning more than two decades, he has numerous TV appearances to his credit as a stand-up comedian, presenter and actor.

Punchlines derive their humour from being unexpected (“punch” indicating that the “line” should always come as a shock or surprise). So, can a joke or funny story still make you laugh when you have been given the punchline beforehand? Dave believes so and in his Punchlines show will present evidence to support this and in so doing, will land blow after blow on the funny bone.

He performs at New Mills Art Theatre on Friday, September 30, at 7.30pm. Tickets £15, call 0333 6663366 or visit www.arttheatre.co.uk

We have two pairs of tickets to give away. Tell us the title of Dave Spikey’s show which he is bringing to New Mills. Email the answer with your name, address and daytime phone number, marking Spikey in status bar, to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk

Entries close on September 22. For competition terms, see the website www.buxtonadvertiser.co.uk