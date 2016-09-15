VIDEO: Burlesque stars tease audience with classic art

Leave your inhibitions at the door and prepare to experience the UK’s biggest burlesque extravaganza.

With a bevy of beautiful stars, variety artists and fabulous costumes, An Evening of Burlesque is on its way to Buxton Opera House this October.

Join the burlesque stars who revive this classic art form for a glamorous new show, celebrating the sixth year of touring the world. Featuring some of the favourite stars from last year alongside the most outrageous and extraordinary new talent, naughty has never been so nice!

Described by the Times as beautiful, hilarious, knowing and wicked, the event is strictly for ages 18 and over.

There’s lots of other entertainment coming to Buxton Opera House.

On October 2, take a step back in time to New York in the 20s and 30s and through the doors of Harlem’s hottest nightclub in the hit show Swinging at the Cotton Club. The action-packed production celebrates the music and dance of the legendary Cotton Club, where performers such as Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald sang and the dance craze Lindy Hopping was all the rage.

An Evening of Burlesque takes place on October 9, at 7.30pm. Tickets £23 to £25.50. Call 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.

