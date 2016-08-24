Three of the best at MFN

Three of the UK’s top heavy rock tributes join forces for an evening of classic rock music at MFN club, Shipley gate, on Saturday, September 3.

Sack Sabbath, Thin Lizzy Experience and Motley Crude bring their takes on the music and image of Black Sabbath, Thin Lizzy and Motley Crue to the venue.

Each band has toured the UK and Europe solidly for the last decade and are widely acclaimed as the best in the game.

Advance tickets are £10, from the venue or from Zebra Muzik, ilkeston in person, or by post from event promoter Russ Saxton. Call 07903 610487 for more.

