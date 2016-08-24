The Scarlet Pimpernel is heading for county premiere

They seek him here, they seek him there....and they’ll find him in a Derbyshire premiere.

Present Company is staging hit musical The Scarlet Pimpernel at Buxton Opera House from September 1 to 3.

Set against the backdrop of the bloody French Revolution, this a tale of courage, betrayal, justice, trust, intrigue, honour and love.

The story traces the exploits of Sir Percy Blakeney (played by David Partridge) and his “Bounders” during the 1793-4 Reign of Terror that followed the execution of Louis XVI. These aristocratic Englishmen rush across the Channel and using disguises and their wits, rescue their French counterparts from the guillotine. At home these ‘daredevils’ hide their identities, and their courage, by posing as Regency fops to avoid suspicion.

Sir Percy is married to French actress, Marguerite St Just (played by Rachael Louisa Bray), but she has a shadowy past including an affair with The Pimpernel’s arch enemy.