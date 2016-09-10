Soul sensations Chairmen Of The Board, featuring Ken Knox & Company, will be performing at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Sunday, September 18, from 8pm.

This legendary group was created by the late General Johnson and started out as The Showmen in the early 60s, before signing to Holland-Dozier-Holland’s Invictus label in 1970.

The relationship delivered some of the best hits of the era, such as Give Me Just a Little More Time, You Got Me Dangling on a String, Pay to the Piper, Working on a Building of Love, I’m On My Way to a Better Place and many more. A full live band will accompany this great act.

Tickets are available on 01623 633133.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Soul aces to sing at Palace Theatre Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...