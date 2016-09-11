Shining star in hit musical

Veteran performer Tommy Steele takes on the title role in The Glenn Miller Story when it comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal this week.

The sensational musical is at the city centre venue from September 13-17.

Following two triumphant tours, the spectacular show has been extended into the autumn.

This extraordinary tale of America’s most famous big band leader stars music legend Tommy Steele.

It’s been 70 years since Glenn Miller vanished over the English Channel as he flew to Paris to entertain the troops during the Second World War.

Did he crash? Was he shot down? Will the mystery ever be solved? Featuring a 16-piece orchestra, a full supporting company of performers and dazzling choreography, the story of one of the most iconic musical figures of the 20th century will be told as never before.

Over the past 15 years, theatrical legend Bill Kenwright and Tommy Steele have regularly got together to talk about the past, present and future. One evening, Bill discovered that his all-encompassing love for Elvis was equal only to Tommy’s adoration for Glenn Miller and his Orchestra. Bill learned that Tommy is a true devotee, travelling all over the world to hear what remains of the original orchestral sounds, and is steeped in the knowledge and the glory of what Glenn Miller did for popular music. Tommy enthused that Glenn changed the face of music from 1939 – 1943 when he was the most popular recording artist in the world.

Three years later, it was at a dinner party, celebrating Tommy’s award as the Most Popular Entertainer of All Time at the London Palladium that they came up with The Glenn Miller Story.

Tommy Steele was Britain’s first rock ‘n’ roll star. Dubbed the UK’s answer to Elvis Presley, he landed his first UK No.1 with Singing the Blues in January 1957, reaching the top spot before Elvis, who didn’t land his until the June that year.

His legendary career includes over 20 hit singles, 12 hit movies and countless award winning stage musicals such as Half a Sixpence, Hans Andersen and Singin’ in the Rain.

In recent years, Steele has starred as Christmas miser Scrooge in Bill Kenwright’s spectacular production of the festive musical.

You can call the box office at the Royal Centre on 0115 9895555.

