Panto audition call for Derby Arena dancers

Derby LIVE and Paul Holman Associates have announced the date for their annual pantomime dance auditions.

Cinderella will be staged at Derby Arena from December 6–January 3, and the dance auditions will take place at the Arena on Sunday, September 11.

Derby’s all-star traditional family pantomime will feature top TV performers Richard Blackwood, Eilish O’Carroll (Winnie from Mrs Brown’s Boys) and Lloyd Warbey, directed by Alan Cohen and choreographed by Robert Wheeler.

Producer Paul Holman Associates will be requiring girls aged between 9 and 12 years, with a maximum height of 4’11”. They must be at least the equivalent standard of ISTD Grade One in Ballet, Tap and Modern and following a recognised syllabus (IDTA, ISTD, RAD etc) and should also have strong performance skills.

Girls attending auditions must be accompanied and must have a valid signed parental permission form. If they are not attending with their own parent/guardian, this form can be obtained by emailing Fiona Watson on fwatson0705@yahoo.co.uk and must be brought along on the day.

Those auditioning must take all relevant shoes and be prepared to stay for some hours if recalled for the final shortlist. Successful children must be available for the whole of the rehearsal and performance period and live within a maximum of 30 minutes’ travelling distance between school, home and the Arena. They must be available for rehearsals from November 25, until the opening of the pantomime on December 6, and be available throughout the run until January 3.

Auditions will be held at Derby Arena (Infield), Royal Way, Pride Park, Derby, on September 11, with registration at 9am. All successful applicants are subject to local education authority performance licensing.

Children should only attend the auditions if accompanied by an adult able to give parental consent for participation and media coverage; however, parental consent forms may be obtained in advance to allow one adult to bring a group of children if necessary, by calling dance co-ordinator Fiona Watson on 07783031067 or fwatson0705@yahoo.co.uk.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Panto audition call for Derby Arena dancers Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...