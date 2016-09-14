Organist Peter entertains in Belper

Peter Hayward is to be the latest performer at Belper and District Organ and Keyboard Club.
The concert is at The Congregational Church, Green Lane, Belper, on Saturday, September 17.
Peter originates from Leicester but several years ago, via Dorset, he left our shores to set up home in Sweden to be near to his daughter and family.
He is regarded in the organ and keyboard world as one of the greats from the heyday of the business in the 70s and 80s.
As well as being a renowned music teacher, demonstrator and author, he has also had a great deal of input into the design of the Orla instruments.
He also has a very informative musical channel on You Tube under the name of Hayward Music.
This will be a rare UK club appearance of Peter Hayward and one not to be missed.
Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm. It is £5 for members and £7 for non-members, including refreshments.
Accompanied children are admitted free. Contact 01773 827204 or you can go to Facebok and look at @BDOKC
