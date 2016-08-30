Open weekend at RSPCA centre

There is to be an open weekend on Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4, at the RSPCA Derby and District’s Abbey Street Rehoming centre in Derby.

Admission is free. The event runs from 12noon-4pm on both days and the opening of the cat maternity unit and the rabbit house will be between 2pm and 2.30 pm on Saturday.

The event is being held to celebrate the opening of the cat maternity unit and the rabbit house.

There will be a Pimms bar, barbecue, cream teas, cakes, animal fact hunt, animal education corner, kitten shower and games and crafts for children.

