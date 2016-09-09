O’Donnell comes to Royal Concert Hall

Hugely popular Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell is to perform at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, September 10, from 7.30pm.

He has had a remarkable career. He is the only artist in the world to score a hit in the UK album charts every year for the last 27 years. In doing so, he has outshone everyone from Michael Jackson and Madonna to U2 and the Rolling Stones.

Tickets are £42.50 - £39.50 and you can find out availability by going to www.trch.co.uk or alternatively by calling 0115 989 5555.

Daniel has also achieved eight number one hits in the UK music video/dvd charts over that period. He makes regular appearances in the Billboard World Music Chart and has been voted Entertainer Of The Year in Ireland three times - to mention but a few of the many accolades that Daniel has been awarded. And after more than 30 years in the spotlight as an engaging entertainer, he is still in love with performing and with audiences the world over.

