Much loved walking festival has plenty of treasure trails

The Autumn Footprints Festival offers a great choice of 39 free guided walk events, September 10-25.
Led by knowledgeable local volunteers and staff keen to show off their patch, you will discover a wide variety of walks to explore local heritage, natural history and wildlife. The routes take in walks alongside rivers and canals, as well as through open countryside, towns and villages. Popular with both novice and experienced walkers wanting to enjoy the beautiful colours of autumn, fabulous views, and fascinating secrets, there is sure to be something to make you reach for your boots. Booking is recommended for all the walks and essential for some. Pick up a programme at county libraries or www.autumnfootprints.co.uk.
