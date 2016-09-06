Marde Hen return with latest production

Belper-based theatre company Marde Hen Productions are back with their latest offfering, Shafted.

Writtten and directed by Jeannie Jordan, this is a gritty and uncompromising drama about the trials and tribulations that befell an ordinary mining family in South Derbyshire.

Paul Greatorex returns to his family home for his mother’s funeral, 30 years after becoming estranged from his father, Jack, as a result of the events that drove them apart during The Miners’ Strike at Cadley Hill colliery in 1984.

It is not long before old wounds are reopened.

Tickets are priced at £8 with performances taking place at the Strutts Centre, Belper on September 8-10 at 7.30 pm.

For tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/mardehenproductions, or call either 07875 648562 or 07886 017913.

