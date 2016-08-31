Laughs galore at Ship of Fools

The Ship Of Fools comedy night returns to Number 28 in Belper on Saturday, September 3, featuring headliner John Whale.

There will be support on the night from Patrick Draper with more support to be announced, and your compere will be Alan Seaman.

Bring your own drink. Admission costs £7 and the show starts at 8pm.

Get your tickets via shipoffoolscomedy@yahoo.co.uk or by calling 07804 563371.

Number 28 is based on the Market Place at Belper.

After starting stand up in Edinburgh whilst studying at university, John Whale quickly became a regular on the circuit in Edinburgh and Glasgow, performing regularly at the famous Stand Comedy Club.

In his first year in comedy, he reached the semi-finals of So You Think You’re Funny? and has performed twice for BBC Comedy Presents, the second time being at the Edinburgh Festival.

Now based in Newcastle, John gigs regularly for comedy clubs across the country.

Patrick Draper was English Comedian of the Year Finalist 2015 and his head is full of ridiculous stories. Watch him sift through them like a fox rifling through a bin: misery; planetary alignment; things. Expect gloriously dry stand up from a rising star on the circuit.

