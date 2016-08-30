Jobs in the spotlight for history lecture

A local history lectures in aid of the John Eastwood Hospice, is to be given by Denis Hill, taking place on September 3, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Southridge Drive, Mansfield, at 11am.

This lecture is entitled Old and Curious Occupations. Over the centuries, we have seen many old and curious occupations disappear. Some have been soaked up by our factories, wothers have either gone abroad or been reduced to curious crafts only to be seen at country fairs or special events.

This illustrated talk takes a look at 60 old occupations in 60 minutes.

Some of them, you will be familiar with, while others you may never have heard of. Denis Hill will take a look at occupations from a wide period of time, from the mediaeval period right up to living memory.

Some of those occupations may have only been part time for a small number of people, while others employed tens of thousands of people. The names of some occupations cause quite a bit of amusement.

In many cases the audience will be given the opportunity to have a guess at what a person did before the answer is revealed, which causes quite a bit of amusement. You will certainly end with a lot of curious facts that you will be able to tease your family and friends with.

Denis Hill has lived and worked in and around Mansfield all his life and has spent most of his working career in heritage related jobs, including lecturing in adult education, mentoring others in research projects and supporting community groups with their local heritage projects.

He has obtained a Masters degree in Local and Regional History and has written many articles relating to the local heritage of Mansfield and area. He has been speaking to local groups since 1984.

