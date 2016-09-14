In the mood with Tommy

The Glenn Miller Story continues at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal this week.
Starring veteran performer Tommy Steele in the title role, it can be seen at the city centre venue until Saturday, September 17.
It features some of Miller’s most memorable melodies and also looks into the enduring mystery of the legendary bandleader’s death in 1944.
The show features a live band and the multi-talented Steele heading the cast.
Tickets are £39 - £15 plus concessions, available at www.trch.co.uk or by calling the box office on 0115 989 5555.
(Photo: Pamela Raith)
