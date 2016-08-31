Hills ready to hit the heights

Aussie comedian Adam Hills can be seen performing at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on October 29.
The host of the hit Channel Four show The Last Leg is touring the country in his new stand-up show, Clown Heart.
Adam Hills has fast become one of the most popular comedians in the UK.
His combination of positive, uplifting comedy and rampant spontaneity has seen him receive numerous awards, glowing reviews and a legion of fans around the world. Call the box office on 0115 9895555.
