Highsmith film season ends at QUAD

The Adapting Highsmith season at QUAD in Derby concludes with a French film version of The Cry Of The Owl from September 18-20.

Le Cri Du Hibou teams Highsmith with director Claude Chabrol, and although Highsmith herself considered The Cry Of The Owl a lesser novel, Chabrol recognised its great power.

The film centres on the relationship between Robert and Juliette, which develops after Robert admits to having spied on her for several months.

