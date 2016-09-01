Hasland Theatre Company revisits a play chosen by public

Actors are launching their theatre company’s 70th season with a play which has been voted for by the public.

Billy Liar will be performed at Hasland Playhouse from September 12 to 17.

The play will be staged by Hasland Theatre Company who asked audience members to choose a play which they would like to see performed again from a long list of productions.

Billy Liar was last performed by the company in 1974. Director Olivia Brooks said: “The majority of the cast are young people who weren’t born last time round but the play is as relevant today as it was back then.”

James Bryan, who plays Billy, and Lilly Beards, play Rita, one of his girlfriends, are both children of Hasland Theatre Company members.

The season will include Way Upstream, One Man Two Guvnors, Anne Boleyn and MIndgame.

Tickets for Billy Liar are £8.50. Contact 01246 272271 or www.haslandtheatre.company.co.uk