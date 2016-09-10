Glee galore with comic Hal

Comedian Hal Cruttenden has extended his huge UK tour by popular demand and can be seen at Nottingham Glee Club on September 22.

The show is called Straight Outta Crittenden and covers many topics including - over sharing on social media, Hal’s love of hard core rap music(!) and his belief that the UK is destined to split up very soon so England should jump the gun and leave Scotland.

After 50 dates in 2015, the hugely talented stand up has announced a further 50 dates of his critically acclaimed tour.

Earlier this year, Hal performed at The Melbourne Comedy Festival and you no doubt recognise him from the Hell on the High Seas challenge for Sports Relief and The One Show.

He also had his Radio 4 show Hal re-commissioned and he performed at the O2 Comedy Gala for Channel 4. There have also been three performances on BBC One’s Live At The Apollo.

See www.glee.co.uk for more.

