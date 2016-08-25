Gig Guide: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Friday, August 26
Insane Festival. The Black Market Venue, Warsop. Hosted by Lord Bishop Rocks and featuring - during the weekend - special guests Witchtripper, Fionas Runs, The DC Spectres, Hugo Steady, Coraya, Liberator, One Step To The Abyss, Boo, Hollywood Pops n The Riblle Valley Express. £5. Event is also taking place on Saturday.
The Edge. Male four-piece party show. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club. Members £2. Guests £3.
The Jam’d. Tribute to The Jam. The Diamond, Sutton. £5 &£6.50.
Electric Dreams. (two-guy duo). The Bentinck, Kirkby.
Glamatize. Early 70s glam rock band, at The Venue in Rainworth. 01623 797975.
Saturday, August 27
The Bryan Adams Experience. The Diamond, Sutton. £7 &£8.50.
Insane Festival. The Black Market Venue, Warsop. See Friday’s entry for more details.
Hot Stuff (boy/girl duo). The Bentinck, Kirkby.
Award-winning guitarist/vocalist Martin Gregory. The Triple S, Skegby. For further information ring 01623 515533.
Sunday, August 28
Let’s Eighties. Live 80s Tribute Trio. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club. Members £1. Guests £2.
Pink As Floyd. Pink Floyd Tribute. £6 &£7.50. The Diamond, Sutton.
Monday, August 29
Singers Night. Mansfield Folk Club, The Black Bull, Woodhouse Road, Mansfield. Doors open 7.45pm.
for 8.30pm start. 11pm finish.
