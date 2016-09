Sunday, September 18, is the date for a get-together of the Arkwright Spinsters at the Gothic Warehouse, Cromford Mills.

Running from 11am-4pm, there is free entry.

The Arkwright Spinsters will be demonstrating spinning and fibre crafting and sharing their skills. Bring your own spinning wheel and learn to spin.

Visit www.cromfordmills.org.uk for further details or phone 01629 823256.

