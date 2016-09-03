Folk singer Flossie entertains at library

French chanteuse Flossie Malavialle kicks off the new season of concerts hosted by Chesterfield Folk Club.
She will perform well-known songs by Allan Taylor, Kieran Halpin and Colum Sands as well as renditions of Edith Piaf’s eternal favourites No Regrets and La Vie en Rose at Chesterfield Library on Friday, September 9.
Opening the show will be The Hut People, comprising accordionist Sam Pirt and percussionist Gary Hammond. In their surprising and often hilarious show, they perform a high-octane blend of folk music from around the world.
Tickets £12, visit www.chesterfieldfolkclub.org
