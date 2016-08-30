Enjoy the sound of Bestwood Male Voice Choir at Albert Hall

Bestwood Male Voice Choir will be performing in their Annual Gala Concert, this year taking place at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on Sunday, September 11, from 3pm.
The concert is entitled The Sound Of and will see the choir joined this year by special guests Essentially Brass, a professional brass quintet, based in the East Midlands and The GentleMen, who are nine close harmony choristers, with a contemporary repertoire of popular songs.
The concert this year is in aid of the choir’s chosen charity, Nottingham Headway, which is the only long-term, brain injury, rehabilitation and support centre covering the city of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire county.
Tickets cost £12 (or £5 for 16 year olds and under) and are available from Bob Broadley on 01159 656280 and Gary Hallam on 07971 441682 (or 01623 487279 after 6.00pm).
