Dynamic drummer Dick puts in an appearance for Voicebox gig

A dynamic and ever-innovative presence on the UK music scene, Glaswegian Corrie Dick is a musician recognised for his fluency, gritty sound and reckless abandon on the drum kit.
In recent years he has caused a stir in the UK and European jazz scene with his prolific and diverse activity, receiving praise and attention from fellow musicians, press, venues and fans alike.
His album Impossible Things is out now, where soaring anthems surge from emotional landscapes awash with exciting grooves and textures.
See www.voiceboxuk.com
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.