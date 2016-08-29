Dinner is served in this improvised comic show

Faulty Towers - The Dining Experience can be enjoyed at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal’s dress circle foyer from September 6-11.
Waited upon by Basil, Sybil and Manuel, this is fully immersive, highly improvised and site-specific comedy theatre at its best.
Only one third of the show scripted, so anything can happen as you take a seat in the ‘Fawlty Towers’ restaurant…
Expect all the best gags, shambolic service and a ‘70s style three-course meal. Just don’t mention the war in a show nternationally acclaimed by audiences and critics alike.
Tickets are £49.50 per person including three-course meal, at www.trch.co.uk
