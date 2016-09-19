The band Sinnerboy are bringing the music of the legendary guitarist Rory Gallagher to Sutton-in- Ashfield, playing at The Diamond on September 25.

Rory Gallagher sadly passed away in 1995, but had a huge impact on the world of blues and rock and is recognized as Ireland’s first real ”rock star”, blazing the trail for many major Irish acts to follow on the international stage.

Apart from his reputation as one of the greatest ever exponents of the electric guitar, Rory’s enduring musical legacy has received fresh recognition and attracted a new generation of younger fans over recent years.

Sinnerboy have a huge reputation for faithfully recapturing the sound and excitement of a live Rory gig.

Doors open 7pm. Tickets £4 members, £5 non-members on the door or telephone 01623456617. Visit www.thediamonduk.com.

Check out the Sinnerboy website www.sinnerboy.co,uk.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Diamond gig for guitarist Rory Gallagher tribute Sinnerboy Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...